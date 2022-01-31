Pound firms on chances of more aggressive rate rises

By 0830 GMT, the pound was up 0.25% at $1.343, pulling further away from one-month lows of $1.3359 hit last week. Against the euro, it firmed 0.1% at 83.13 pence, having recently plumbed 83.07 pence, the lowest since February 2020.

Tighter BoE policy and the balance sheet runoff were already factored in, while forwards had priced the entire rate-hike cycle relative to the UK terminal rate, HSBC analysts wrote, adding:

"This suggests that the BoE will struggle to over-deliver in terms of policy tightening."

Markets see the terminal rate, where rates may peak, at just over 1%.

However, HSBC highlighted risks the BoE would flag even higher inflation ahead, or signal actively cutting its balance sheet, rather than just allow maturing gilts to roll off.

"If the terminal rate were to be adjusted much higher, due to either of the above forces, it would provide more ammunition for rate hikes and would create a less negative backdrop for sterling," HSBC told clients.

Risks to headline inflation could come from a 50% jump in energy bills from April but the government has balked at cutting value-added tax on consumer energy costs.

Several BoE policymakers have commented on inflation risks in recent weeks, with governor Andrew Bailey suggesting the risk of second-round inflation effects was a source of concern and that the bank would do "everything we can do".

