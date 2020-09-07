US Markets

Pound falls on threat to Brexit divorce deal

Sujata Rao Reuters
Sterling fell around half a percent against the dollar and euro on Monday, while implied volatility surged to the highest since end-June as Brexit talks plunged into crisis following Britain's threat to override its EU divorce deal.

By 0700 GMT, the currency was down 0.55% at $1.3207 while against the euro, it touched a one-week low of 89.6 pence GBP=D3, EURGBP=D3. Implied one-month volatility was at 9.7% GBP1MO=FN.

Britain is reportedly planning new legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement - a step that, if implemented, could jeopardise a treaty signed in January and stoke tension in Northern Ireland.

