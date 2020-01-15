Pound falls, January rate cut bets grow after below-f'cast inflation data

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The pound fell on Wednesday after UK inflation data came in below forecast, prompting money markets to ramp up bets for an interest rate cut at the Bank of England's end-January meeting.

Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 1.3% compared with 1.5% in November, marking the smallest increase since November 2016, the Office for National Statistics said.

The pound fell as much as 0.25% against the U.S. dollar to $1.2985 and was last at $1.2997. GBP=D3 It also fell 0.25% against the euro at 85.67 pence. EURGBP=D3

The yield on British 10-year gilts fell to the lowest since Dec. 4 at 0.696%, down 3 basis points on the day, while two-year yields slipped to three-month lows GB10YT=RR, GB2YT=RR.

Money markets ramped up expectations for a rate cut at the BoE's January meeting, now seeing a 56% chance for a 0.25% cut on Jan. 30, compared to 49% prior to inflation reading. BOEWATCH.

They also upped their bets on a March rate cut, now pricing a near-75% probability.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao)

