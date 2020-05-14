Pound falls below $1.22 for the first time in more than 5 weeks

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell below $1.22 in early London trading on Thursday to its lowest level in more than five weeks as the combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data hurt the British currency.

The dollar rose against a basket of comparable currencies =USD on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell squashed growing speculation about negative interest rates in the United States. It held below a three-week high.

Versus the euro, the pound hit a six-week low on Wednesday and held close to these levels on Thursday morning, last at 88.58 pence per euro EURGBP=D3.

Against the dollar, it was last at $1.2205, down 0.2% since New York's close GBP=D3, after falling to $1.2182 earlier.

