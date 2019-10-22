Pound falls against dollar, euro after UK lawmakers reject Brexit timetable

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The British pound fell against the dollar and the euro after UK lawmakers on Tuesday rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal.

Against the dollar, the pound GBP= was last down 0.40% to $1.281, off the 5-1/2 month highs hit earlier in the session on optimism about the deal. Against the euro, the pound EURGBP= was last down 0.24%, to 0.862.

The vote leaves Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vow to leave the European Union by the end of the month in doubt.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid)

((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.