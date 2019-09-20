US Markets

Pound extends overnight gains on Brexit deal hopes

Contributor
Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The British pound extended overnight gains against its rivals on Friday after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that a Brexit deal is possible.

Building on overnight gains, sterling rallied 0.5% versus the dollar GBP=D3 to a two-month high and powered to a 4-month peak versus the euro at 87.87 pence EURGBP=D3.

Juncker said a deal is possible if the Irish border backstop, which the British government wants removed, could be replaced with alternatives.

