Pound dips, British shares gain after BoE raises rates by 25 basis points

August 03, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

By Alun John

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The pound and British government bond yields dropped slightly on Thursday while stocks rose after the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

Market expectations prior to the meeting were almost evenly split between a 25 and 50 basis point increase.

The pound traded as much as 0.66% down on the day, hitting a fresh one month low, after the decision. It then pared losses to be at $1.2658, 0.4% lower, largely where it was before the decision. GBP=D3

British government bond yields dipped. The benchmark 10 year gilt yield, which had been higher ahead of the decision, was flat at 4.4%, and the rate-sensitive two year yield was down 8 basis points at 4.91%. GB10YT=RR, GB2YT=RR

The FTSE250 .FTMC index of British midcap stocks was last up 0.3% and the FTSE 100 .FTSE pared loses and was down 0.6%.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
