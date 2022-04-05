Pound consolidates gains vs euro as rate hikes eyed

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Sterling strengthened marginally against the euro on Tuesday, clinging to gains made on Monday while pulling away from a three-month low hit last week.

Sterling was last 0.01% firmer at 83.610 pence against the euro EURGBP=D3, retaining Monday's 0.7% gain after the prospect of more sanctions against Russia knocked the euro.

Versus the dollar the pound was last up 0.09% at $1.313 GBP=D3.

"For now, money markets are embedding five more (UK interest rate) hikes by the end of the year, which is likely offering some support to GBP in the background," ING analysts said in a note.

Money markets are pricing in nearly 140 basis points of cumulative rate hikes from the Bank of England by the end of 2022 IRPR.

"That said, adverse energy developments caused by new sanctions might take a toll on GBP this week, and cable could make a decisive move below 1.3100 by the weekend."

With important UK economic data not due for weeks yet, markets are turning an eye to any signals from the Bank of England on monetary policy, with the central bank's chief economist Huw Pill due to speak on Thursday.

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano in London Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Mark Potter)

((lucy.raitano@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.