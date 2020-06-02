Pound climbs above $1.25 to 1-month high, Brexit hopes support

By 0743 GMT, the pound was trading 0.2% higher to the dollar at $1.2518 GBP=D3, after hitting its highest since May 1 in early deals.

Against the euro, it was up 0.3% at 88.86 pence. EURGBP=D3

"Despite what is likely to be a period of high Brexit headline risks for UK assets in the coming weeks and months, a report that the UK may be willing to compromise in upcoming Brexit negotiations - along with broad-based US dollar weakness due to the idiosyncratic risk posed by nationwide U.S. protests - is keeping the pound underpinned against the dollar," said Viraj Patel, FX and global macro strategist at Arkera.

"The 100-day moving average for sterling-dollar is likely to provide some resistance as investors will want stronger fundamental conviction around the pound rally - and this may need better UK macro data following the lockdown easing or more concrete evidence of reduced Brexit risks."

Weekly positioning data for the week ended May 26 showed the market's net short position on the pound increased for the twelfth week running. The last time investors were this bearish on the pound was in the run-up to the December 2019 election.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Barbara Lewis)

