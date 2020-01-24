Pound briefly bounces after better than expected survey data

The British pound extended its gains on Friday after surveys showed that British companies are enjoying their best month in more than a year, although the rally was brief as a potential Bank of England interest rate cut hangs in the balance.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.