Pound at new 20-month high vs euro on diverging cbank bets

By 0850 GMT, sterling traded at 84.2 pence to the euro, 0.2% firmer on the day at the highest since February 2020, while against the dollar it was marginally firmer at $1.378, having come off five-week highs touched last week.

However, Britain's weak economic data -- including last Friday's unexpected drop in retail sales -- has capped the pound's gains. Short-dated gilt yields too have slipped from 17-month highs hit last week GB2YT=RTR, with fears growing that impending policy tightening will exacerbate the slowdown.

"Euro-sterling is trading close to the bottom end of its post-referendum low on BoE hike expectations. But UK growth momentum is weakening, which could see euro-sterling turn," Bilal Hafeez, head of the MacroHive consultancy, told clients.

There are also concerns around potential tax hikes that may be unveiled in Wednesday's budget announcement, alongside EU-UK wrangling over provisions that govern post-Brexit trade between Britain, Northern Ireland, and European Union member Ireland.

Britain has threatened to take unilateral action if a solution cannot be found at the ongoing talks, which some reckon could emerge as a serious headwind for the pound.

"Uncertainty around the UK's relationship with the EU may intensify in the coming days and possibly act as a check on BoE rate hike bets next week or at the December meeting, as well as set a short-term floor on euro-sterling," Scotiabank analysts wrote, highlighting levels around 84.20-84.5 pence.

Another headwind for the UK economy could be the surge in sterling's trade-weighted exchange rate, which closed Monday just off the 5-1/2-year highs hit on Friday GBPTWI=BOEL.

Traders are now awaiting finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget statement on Wednesday, though his plans for higher corporation tax and national insurance contributions alongside more spending are already known.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

