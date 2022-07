By 1750 GMT the pound stood at $1.193 GBP=D3, down 1.4% on the day. Earlier in the day it had fallen as low as $1.189, hit by the resurgent dollar as well as fears of imminent recession.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

