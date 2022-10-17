Pound and gilts extend gains after UK tax U-turn

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British government bonds and the pound extended gains on Monday after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would reverse almost all of the tax changes announced in Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan three weeks ago.

UK long-dated gilt yields dropped further, as Hunt spoke with UK 30-year gilt GB20YT=RR down around 40 basis points to 4.382%, heading for its second-biggest daily drop on record, and the 20-year GB20YT=RR extending declines, down around 40 bps to 4.464%.

The pound GBP=D3 was last up 1.2% against the dollar at $1.1301 having had been up just under 1% before the announcement, which had been expected to include a reversal of some of the measures.

Britain's main share benchmarks held their gains, with the FTSE 100 .FTSE up 0.6%.

(Reporting by London markets team; writing by Alun John; editing by Amanda Cooper)

