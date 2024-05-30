Poujoulat SA Expands Reach with Convesa Acquisition

Poujoulat SA (FR:ALPJT) has released an update.

Poujoulat SA has strategically acquired an 80% stake in Convesa, enhancing its international footprint in the chimney flue market. Convesa, a significant Spanish manufacturer with a €17.5M turnover, complements Poujoulat’s European presence, now spanning 9 markets and exporting globally. The synergy between the two companies is expected to foster growth and market share expansion under the continued leadership of Convesa’s General Manager, Roberto Sanchez.

