POUJOULAT (EPA:ALPJT) Price Target Increased by 58.17% to 31.82

April 08, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for POUJOULAT (EPA:ALPJT) has been revised to 31.82 / share. This is an increase of 58.17% from the prior estimate of 20.12 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.51 to a high of 32.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.97% from the latest reported closing price of 22.90 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:ALPJT / POUJOULAT Shares Held by Institutions

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 75.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPJT by 84.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in POUJOULAT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPJT is 0.01%, a decrease of 84.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 300.00% to 1K shares.

