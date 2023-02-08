Pouch.ph And Coins.ph To Host The Philippines’ First-Ever Bitcoin Island Retreat In Boracay

The retreat will bring together key players in the Bitcoin industry and provide attendees with an opportunity to network, discuss Bitcoin and win a BTC bounty.

Payments processor Pouch.ph and exchange Coins.ph, two leading players in the Philippines' cryptocurrency landscape, have announced their partnership to host the country's first-ever Bitcoin Island Retreat in Boracay. The event, which is slated to take place from March 27-29 2023, will bring together a host of bitcoin enthusiasts, thought leaders, investors and developers from around the world. The retreat aims to provide attendees with an opportunity to network, discuss bitcoin and interact with key players in the industry, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Over the past year, Boracay has transformed into one of the world's largest and most livable Bitcoin communities. With over 250 locations that accept Bitcoin payments, the island is a hub for enthusiasts and merchants who are looking to take advantage of the benefits offered by the Lightning Network.

Ethan Rose, the founder and CEO of Pouch.ph, and Elijah Tan, the VP of operations at Coins.ph, will lead the trailblazers in the Bitcoin industry. Other speakers at the event include Jack Lee, the founder of HCM Capital and an early investor in Digital Currency Group; Augustus Ilag, a cryptocurrency investor who previously led Sequoia Capital's Southeast Asia crypto practice; and crypto educator Jiro Reyes, the founder of Bitskwela.

Attendees at the retreat will also have a chance to win a bitcoin bounty if they can find the 12-word seed phrase to a private key owned by Dread Pirate Nakamoto, which is placed around the island.

The Bitcoin Island Retreat is a unique opportunity for the Philippine crypto community to come together and explore the future of Bitcoin. The retreat is expected to be a landmark event that will be remembered for years to come. To reserve a spot, interested parties can visit https://pouch.ph/retreatrsvp.

