Pou Sheng Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) (DE:P5C) has released an update.

At the recent annual general meeting, Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions, including director re-elections, dividend approvals, and auditor reappointments. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the actions outlined, indicating strong support for the company’s direction and management team. Notably, the declaration of a final dividend was met with unanimous approval, reflecting a potentially positive outlook for the company’s financial health.

