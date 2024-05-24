News & Insights

Pou Sheng Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) (DE:P5C) has released an update.

At the recent annual general meeting, Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions, including director re-elections, dividend approvals, and auditor reappointments. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the actions outlined, indicating strong support for the company’s direction and management team. Notably, the declaration of a final dividend was met with unanimous approval, reflecting a potentially positive outlook for the company’s financial health.

