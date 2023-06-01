Pou Sheng International Holdings (HKEX:3813) Price Target Increased by 13.09% to 1.22

The average one-year price target for Pou Sheng International Holdings (HKEX:3813) has been revised to 1.22 / share. This is an increase of 13.09% from the prior estimate of 1.08 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.86 to a high of 1.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.13% from the latest reported closing price of 0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pou Sheng International Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3813 is 0.07%, an increase of 72.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 178,101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 27,024K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,572K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3813 by 56.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,481K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,574K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3813 by 93.96% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,196K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,448K shares, representing an increase of 33.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3813 by 193.14% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 15,865K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,530K shares, representing an increase of 39.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3813 by 252.31% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,731K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

