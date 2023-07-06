Pou Sheng International Holdings (HKEX:3813) Price Target Increased by 12.21% to 1.37

The average one-year price target for Pou Sheng International Holdings (HKEX:3813) has been revised to 1.37 / share. This is an increase of 12.21% from the prior estimate of 1.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.86 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.81% from the latest reported closing price of 0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pou Sheng International Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3813 is 0.06%, a decrease of 11.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.78% to 159,098K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 27,024K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,572K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3813 by 56.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,830K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,481K shares, representing a decrease of 54.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3813 by 55.15% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,731K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 15,182K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,865K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3813 by 31.03% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 14,560K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.