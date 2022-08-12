Potomac Models Portfolios Reach Larger Audience

Potomac Fund Management’s model portfolios are reaching a larger audience as its strategies are now available on the FMAX and Amplify platforms. FMAX stands for Fidelity’s Managed Account Xchange, which is an investment platform that connects advisors to portfolio construction solutions. Amplify is another wealth management platform that provides advisors with portfolio and client solutions. This follows a recent announcement by the company that its strategies had launched on the Orion Portfolio Solutions platform. The demand for strategy diversification has skyrocketed as advisors deal with the current bear market. The downturn has led advisors to embrace multiple strategies to build and preserve wealth for their clients. Potomac’s strategies are designed to “win by losing less” which may help financial advisors build portfolios to help protect against market risk. The company’s suite of model portfolios allows advisors to match the right strategy to each investor’s needs.

Finsum: Potomac Fund Management’s model portfolios, which help advisors diversify against market risk, are now available on more platforms.

