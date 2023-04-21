Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Potomac Bancshares said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 3.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Potomac Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTBS is 0.57%, a decrease of 21.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cutler Capital Management holds 170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTBS by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

