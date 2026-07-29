Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.32 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $2.07 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Potomac Bancshares, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $11.72 million from $9.40 million last year.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.32 Mln. vs. $2.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $11.72 Mln vs. $9.40 Mln last year.

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