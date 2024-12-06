News & Insights

Stocks

PotlatchDeltic upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

December 06, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora upgraded PotlatchDeltic (PCH) to Outperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $51. The analyst believes higher export duties on lumber coming from CN will raise the cost floor and push prices higher. With 100% of its lumber capacity in the U.S. and Idaho sawlog prices linked to lumber, PotlatchDeltic’s EBITDA “should improve nicely” and its valuation is attractive at current levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.