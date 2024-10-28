PotlatchDeltic reports Q3 adjusted EPS 4c, consensus (6c)

Reports Q3 revenue $255.1M, consensus $241.06M. “During the third quarter, our businesses delivered solid operational performance while navigating a challenging lumber market as well as the broader economic environment,” said Eric Cremers, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, our Wood Products division achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the construction phase of our Waldo, Arkansas sawmill expansion and modernization project. We believe this strategic investment positions the Waldo mill to be a top quartile sawmill, enabling it to generate an additional $25 million of Adjusted EBITDDA annually under a mid-cycle sales environment once the mill reaches its new capacity output. As for capital allocation, we will continue to be disciplined stewards of our shareholders’ capital and remain focused on returning capital to shareholders while prioritizing the long-term value for our shares. Looking forward, we believe that lumber markets are stabilizing as supply and demand in the industry continue to align. We are also optimistic that reductions in interest rates will serve as a catalyst, creating positive momentum in the housing and repair and remodel markets, thereby driving demand in our business,” state Cremers.

