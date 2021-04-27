PotlatchDeltic Q1 21 Earnings Conference Call 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on April 27, 2021, to discuss Q1 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.potlatchdeltic.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-968-2227 (US) or 1-778-560-2697 (International) with conference I.D. number 3825708.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-585-8367 (US) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) with conference I.D. number 3825708.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.