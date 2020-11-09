PotlatchDeltic Promotes Eric Cremers To Succeed Michael Covey As President And CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) announced Monday that its board of directors have appointed Eric Cremers, currently the company's president and chief operating officer, as the new president and chief executive officer of the company, effective January 1, 2021.

Cremers will succeed Michael Covey, who joined the company in 2006 as president and CEO. Covey has served as chairman and CEO since 2007 and will now continue in his role as a director, serving as executive chairperson of the board of directors.

Cremers joined the company in 2007 as vice president and chief financial officer, and has held various executive roles at the company, including serving as the company's president and chief operating officer since 2013. He was appointed to the board of directors in 2013 and will continue to serve as a director.

Cremers was previously senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development for Albertsons, Inc. and, prior to that, was managing director, investment banking, for Piper Jaffray. He has also held roles in corporate development at companies including General Signal, Pillsbury, and Cooper Industries.

