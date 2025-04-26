POTLATCHDELTIC Earnings Preview: Recent $PCH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

POTLATCHDELTIC ($PCH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $246,177,531 and earnings of $0.18 per share.
POTLATCHDELTIC Insider Trading Activity
POTLATCHDELTIC insiders have traded $PCH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC J CREMERS (President and CEO) sold 14,188 shares for an estimated $635,054
- ASHLEE TOWNSEND CRIBB (Vice President, Wood Products) sold 3,454 shares for an estimated $154,290
- MICHELE TYLER (VP, General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 3,170 shares for an estimated $141,762
- ROBERT L. SCHWARTZ (VP, Human Resources) sold 2,456 shares for an estimated $109,832
- DARIN ROBERT BALL (Vice President, Timberlands) sold 2,236 shares for an estimated $100,016
- WILLIAM R DEREU (Vice President, Real Estate) sold 2,040 shares for an estimated $91,249
- ANNA E. TORMA (VP, Public Affairs / CSO) sold 1,854 shares for an estimated $82,855
- WAYNE WASECHEK (VP and Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,293 shares for an estimated $57,952
POTLATCHDELTIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of POTLATCHDELTIC stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 1,146,960 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,018,180
- ADELANTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,113,382 shares (-97.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,700,243
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 970,143 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,078,112
- INVESCO LTD. removed 887,432 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,831,706
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 408,355 shares (+256.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,027,933
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 351,777 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,807,247
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 260,674 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,231,454
POTLATCHDELTIC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/20/2024
