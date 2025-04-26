POTLATCHDELTIC Earnings Preview: Recent $PCH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

POTLATCHDELTIC ($PCH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $246,177,531 and earnings of $0.18 per share.

POTLATCHDELTIC Insider Trading Activity

POTLATCHDELTIC insiders have traded $PCH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC J CREMERS (President and CEO) sold 14,188 shares for an estimated $635,054

ASHLEE TOWNSEND CRIBB (Vice President, Wood Products) sold 3,454 shares for an estimated $154,290

MICHELE TYLER (VP, General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 3,170 shares for an estimated $141,762

ROBERT L. SCHWARTZ (VP, Human Resources) sold 2,456 shares for an estimated $109,832

DARIN ROBERT BALL (Vice President, Timberlands) sold 2,236 shares for an estimated $100,016

WILLIAM R DEREU (Vice President, Real Estate) sold 2,040 shares for an estimated $91,249

ANNA E. TORMA (VP, Public Affairs / CSO) sold 1,854 shares for an estimated $82,855

WAYNE WASECHEK (VP and Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,293 shares for an estimated $57,952

POTLATCHDELTIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of POTLATCHDELTIC stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

POTLATCHDELTIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/20/2024

