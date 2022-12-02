PotlatchDeltic Declares Special Dividend, Raises Quarterly Dividend By 2.3%

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) on Friday declared a special dividend of $0.95 per share. The dividend is payable December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2022.

The board of directors also declared a quarterly distribution on the company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2022. This is a 2.3% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share.

"Returning cash to shareholders through a secure, growing dividend is an important part of our capital allocation strategy," said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. "This is the third year in a row we have increased our quarterly dividend, and we have grown our regular dividend 45% higher on a per-share basis since 2012. After paying the special dividend, we will still have significant capital available to continue growing shareholder value," stated Mr. Cremers.

