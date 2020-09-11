PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Dividends
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PCH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.92, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCH was $42.92, representing a -10.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.13 and a 91.61% increase over the 52 week low of $22.40.

PCH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports PCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 193.75%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PCH as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 33.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCH at 7.74%.

