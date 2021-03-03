PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCH was $51.57, representing a -5.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.57 and a 130.22% increase over the 52 week low of $22.40.

PCH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports PCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.54%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCH as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 26.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCH at 7.27%.

