PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.69, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCH was $47.69, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.37 and a 112.9% increase over the 52 week low of $22.40.

PCH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports PCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 250.63%, compared to an industry average of 21%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCH as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 29.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCH at 7.29%.

