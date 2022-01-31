PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.2 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $100.0 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.4% to $248.4 million from $337.4 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $39.2 Mln. vs. $100.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $248.4 Mln vs. $337.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.