PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $100.02 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $11.40 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $100.02 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 65.8% to $337.45 million from $203.50 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $100.02 Mln. vs. $11.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $337.45 Mln vs. $203.50 Mln last year.

