PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $46.0 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $65.7 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $53.2 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $306.7 million from $287.3 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $46.0 Mln. vs. $65.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $306.7 Mln vs. $287.3 Mln last year.

