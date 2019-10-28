PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $20.6 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $60.4 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $20.6 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.7% to $226.3 million from $289.2 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $20.6 Mln. vs. $56.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $226.3 Mln vs. $289.2 Mln last year.

