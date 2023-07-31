PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $22.31 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $120.22 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.22 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 31.6% to $246.10 million from $359.60 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $22.31 Mln. vs. $120.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $246.10 Mln vs. $359.60 Mln last year.

