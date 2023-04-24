PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.3 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $163.9 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.5 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.3% to $258.0 million from $411.4 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $16.3 Mln. vs. $163.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $258.0 Mln vs. $411.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.