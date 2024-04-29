PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH):

Earnings: -$0.3 million in Q1 vs. $16.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.00 in Q1 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.3 million or -$0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $228.1 million in Q1 vs. $258.0 million in the same period last year.

