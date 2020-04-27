PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH):

-Earnings: -$16.8 million in Q1 vs. $6.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q1 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.0 million or $0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $208.9 million in Q1 vs. $181.7 million in the same period last year.

