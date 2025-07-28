PotlatchDeltic Corp. Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.35 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $13.67 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.35 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.2% to $274.98 million from $320.67 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.35 Mln. vs. $13.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $274.98 Mln vs. $320.67 Mln last year.

