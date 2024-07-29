PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.678 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $22.306 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $13.678 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.3% to $320.671 million from $246.101 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $13.678 Mln. vs. $22.306 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $320.671 Mln vs. $246.101 Mln last year.

