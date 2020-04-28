Markets
Potlatch Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on April 28, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.potlatchdeltic.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-823-6919 (US) or 1-647-689-5576 (International) with conference I.D. number 6088204.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-585-8367 (US) or 1- 416-621-4642 (International) with conference I.D. number 6088204.

PCH

