Is Potlatch (PCH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Potlatch (PCH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Potlatch is a member of our Construction group, which includes 87 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Potlatch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCH's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PCH has moved about 3.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. As we can see, Potlatch is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (TWODY). The stock has returned 3.4% year-to-date.

In Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Potlatch belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.7% so far this year, so PCH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #210. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Potlatch and Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

