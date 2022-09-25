Potential Upside For Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Not Without Risk

Townsquare Media, Inc.'s (NYSE:TSQ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 27x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Townsquare Media as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NYSE:TSQ Price Based on Past Earnings September 25th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Townsquare Media's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For Townsquare Media?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Townsquare Media's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 184% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 36% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.6% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Townsquare Media's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Townsquare Media's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Townsquare Media (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Townsquare Media, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

