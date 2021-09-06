Potential Upside For Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Not Without Risk

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Sturm Ruger has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Sturm Ruger?

NYSE:RGR Price Based on Past Earnings September 6th 2021 free data-rich visualisation

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Sturm Ruger's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 187% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 182% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Sturm Ruger's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Sturm Ruger currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Sturm Ruger has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

