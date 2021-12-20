Potential Upside For Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Not Without Risk

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) as an attractive investment with its 10.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Standard Motor Products as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Standard Motor Products' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Standard Motor Products' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 46% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 185% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Standard Motor Products is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Standard Motor Products' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Standard Motor Products currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Standard Motor Products (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

