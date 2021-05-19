Potential Upside For Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Not Without Risk

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OBCI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Ocean Bio-Chem certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqCM:OBCI Price Based on Past Earnings May 19th 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Ocean Bio-Chem will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Ocean Bio-Chem's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 213%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 299% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that Ocean Bio-Chem is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Ocean Bio-Chem's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Ocean Bio-Chem currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Ocean Bio-Chem with six simple checks.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Ocean Bio-Chem. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.