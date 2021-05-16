Potential Upside For Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Not Without Risk

It's not a stretch to say that Malibu Boats, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MBUU) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 20x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Malibu Boats has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Malibu Boats.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Malibu Boats would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 10% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 213% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 52% as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Malibu Boats' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Malibu Boats' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Malibu Boats currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Malibu Boats that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

