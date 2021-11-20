Potential Upside For Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Not Without Risk

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.5x Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Lincoln National has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Lincoln National?

NYSE:LNC Price Based on Past Earnings November 20th 2021 free report on Lincoln National

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Lincoln National would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 72% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 22% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 41% as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 11%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Lincoln National is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Lincoln National currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Lincoln National with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Lincoln National, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

