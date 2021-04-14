Potential Upside For D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Not Without Risk

D.R. Horton, Inc.'s (NYSE:DHI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, D.R. Horton has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:DHI Price Based on Past Earnings April 14th 2021

How Is D.R. Horton's Growth Trending?

D.R. Horton's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 58% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 175% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 13% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that D.R. Horton is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From D.R. Horton's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that D.R. Horton currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for D.R. Horton that you need to take into consideration.

